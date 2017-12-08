Romancing Saga 2 on Steam will feature updated graphics, new classes, and more

Romancing Saga 2 is an RPG by Square that sets players up as the leader of the Varennes Empire in its war against the Seven Heroes, a tale told through several generations of imperial succession. It was originally released in 1993 for the Super Famicon, and then re-released in 2010 for the Nintendo Wii Virtual Console in Japan, and then in 2014 on the Wii U Virtual Console. In August of this year it hit the Nintendo 3DS Virtual Console, and one week from today it will finally come to the PC.

The Steam release will feature updated graphics and audio, new character classes, a new dungeon, and a New Game+ feature that enables character attributes and items to be carried over between games. Steam trading cards, achievements, and cloud saves are supported, and "partial controller support" is in there too.

Romancing Saga 2 will go live on Steam on December 15, except in Korea and Taiwan, where it will take a little bit longer. (A date for those locales hasn't been confirmed yet, but they're working on it.) It will be available at 20 percent off the regular price (whatever that turns out to be) and you can get a closer look at what it's all about a square-enix.com.