Roleplay and date feral cats in oddball RPG Cattails

Cattails is "a unique simulation RPG with light survival elements" to hear developer Falcon Development tell it. You play as a feral cat that does things feral cats do, like hunt mice, collect herbs and hunt for treasure.

Speaking as someone whose neighborhood is crawling with feral cats, I have to say I'm surprised by the exciting lives they apparently lead. Cattails not only lets you join a cat colony and fight for territory in its name, but also compete in "seasonal festivals" to win prizes. I thought they just pissed my dog off all day.

Did I mention you can "date and marry one of nine eligible cats"? I should have mentioned that. From there, you can also raise kittens and bring them on your expeditions.

Cattails is out on Steam today, but it began as a passion project for lead developer Tyler Thompson in 2016. It was then Kickstarted earlier this year: over 1,200 backers chipped in nearly $40,000 for the project, pitched as an "open-world cat and wildlife simulation."

As a result of probabilities I cannot fathom, Cattails is actually the second game featuring cat dating to crop up this week. Previously, Joe reported on Purrfect Date, a cat dating sim due next month.