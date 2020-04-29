Rocket League's Heatseeker mode is coming back at the end of May

Rocket League's limited time Heatseeker mode—in which the ball homes in on goals—was around so briefly that I completely missed it. Good news for me: It's coming back in May, though again it won't be around for long. Heatseeker will return on May 21 and stick around until May 26.

It's not the only limited time mode we'll see in Rocket League next month: Psyonix has announced that we're entering the "Modes of May" event, which will bring a new mode every weekend. Here's the schedule:

May 1 - May 4: Dropshot Rumble

Dropshot Rumble May 7 - May 11: Beach Ball

Beach Ball May 14 - May 18: Boomer Ball

Boomer Ball May 21 - May 26: Heatseeker

Dropshot Rumble, which obviously combines the Dropshot mode with Rumble's special powers, upsets me on a metaphysical level, as if its existence invalidates something about reality that I can't quite grasp. I look forward to playing it this weekend.

Beach Ball returns from last summer: It's a 2v2 mode that makes the ball extra light and adds curve to shots.

Boomer Ball doesn't have anything to do with people born in the '50s and '60s, though they're welcome to play. This is the first time it'll be an official mode, but it's been around as a popular custom game mode: You make the ball super light, super fast, super bouncy, and give everyone unlimited boost and 1.5x boost strength.

Boomer mode allows for some absurd shots. Here's one from Redditor awjjack:

Each mode will go live and end at 9 am Pacific on its scheduled days. They'll be unranked, but you'll get the standard amount of XP for playing them.

If one is extra popular, maybe Psyonix will consider making another permanent, ranked addition alongside extra modes Rumble, Dropshot, Hoops, and (the best mode) Snow Day. For now, we just get a handful of days with each.