Popular

Rocket League's AquaDome update will take sports-car soccer under the sea

By

AquaDome, and a pair of new cars, are coming in October.

Rocket League is taking a dive beneath the waves in its next free update with a new, free, and deeply-submerged arena called AquaDome. A pair of new and thematically-appropriate cars will be released at the same time, although they will not be free: The sleek Triton and the “science-minded” Proteus will be available for purchase at a price of $2 each. 

There's an obvious hint of a BioShock in the new environment, not just because it's underwater but in in the glassed-in ornamentation of the arena: A bit like a diving helmet stretched to football-field proportions, no? The update will also feature music by Drunk Girl, who is apparently not actually a girl at all, but a guy named Andy Hogarth.   

Anyway, AquaDome and the AquaCars (which as far as I can tell don't actually drive around underwater) will be released sometime in October. Psyonix said more information about the update will be revealed closer to release.
 

Andy Chalk

As lead news writer during ‘merican hours, Andy covers the day-to-day events that keep PC gaming so interesting, exciting, and occasionally maddening. He’s fond of RPGs, FPSs, dungeons, Myst, and the glorious irony of his parents buying him a TRS-80 instead of an Atari so he wouldn't end up wasting his life on videogames.
See comments