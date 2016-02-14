Rocket League player count may increase in the future, dev hints

Rocket League is already pretty intense as a 3v3 experience, and the 4v4 is a nerve-wracking mode for punishment seeking petrol heads. Nevertheless, Psyonix won't rule out increasing the player count even more, according to the studio's Vice President Jeremy Dunham. In an interview on the Major Nelson podcast, Dunham said they might return to the idea one day.

"We experimented with larger player counts but it's too crazy," Dunham said. "Maybe one day we'll revisit it if we decide to go with bigger stadiums. But for now, more than 4v4 we think takes a little bit away from the enjoyment of the game. It gets a little too crazy."

It'd be good for a laugh though, right? Thanks to what appears to be a matchmaking bug, you can actually watch a 5v5 match below (albeit on PS4), and while it doesn't look terrible, those two extra vehicles make the field look much more crowded.

