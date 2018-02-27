Rocket League announces WWE partnership

Rocket League has announced a partnership with World Wrestling Entertainment. The deal includes both in-game crossovers and real life sponsorship.

Having sided with everything from Back to the Future, to Casper the Friendly Ghost and DC Comics in the past, the WWE is in Badd good company.

"Throughout 2018, you can expect to see Rocket League all over the WWE universe," says Psyonix on the game's official site. "From regular appearances on UpUpDownDown, WWE’s YouTube gaming channel with Austin Creed a.k.a. WWE Superstar Xavier Woods to sponsorships at live WWE events—you may have even seen us on Elimination Chamber just last night.

"We’re also very excited to be a partner of WrestleMania 34, where we’ll have Rocket League playable for attendees at one of the biggest sports and entertainment events in the world in New Orleans the weekend of April 8."

For now, Psyonix remains tight-lipped about how the WWE will feature in-game, however does earmark April for its inclusion. By nature, Rocket League already echoes Hell in a Cell—I wonder if the ball-cage-car 'em up could use some TLC?