Rocket League to add old and new school Batmobiles, range of DC cosmetics

Rocket League loves crossovers. Since its 2015 launch—deep breath—Twisted Metal, Warframe Top Gun, Game of Thrones, Casper, Harry Potter, The Ring, X-Men, Blacklight Retribution, Back to the Future, Halo, Gears of War, The Fast and the Furious, Mario, Metroid, and Batman (did I miss any?) have entered the ball-cage-car arena.

And now, as part of Psyonix's DC Super Heroes pack, the Caped Crusader is set to return with both its Christian Bale-powered Dark Knight Tumbler, and its 1989 Tim Burton/Michael Keaton-style Batmobile.

Check 'em out:

Alongside the Bat, a host of familiar faces have been treated to decals, wheels and banners too. Here's the list in full:

Aquaman—Breakout Decal and Player Banner.

Batman—Paladin Decal and Player Banner.

Cyborg—Roadhog Decal and Player Banner.

DC—Player Banner (previously released in Collector’s Edition).

Flash—Wheels, Venom Decal, Player Banner, and Speed Force Boost (wheels and player banner previously released in Collector’s Edition).

Green Arrow—Hotshot Decal and Player Banner.

Green Lantern—Merc Decal and Player Banner.

Superman—Octane Decal and Player Banner.

Wonder Woman—Wheels, X-Devil Decal, and Player Banner.

All of that is due March 5, and will cost $3.99/your regional equivalent. In the meantime, Rocket League's Tournaments beta rolls out later today.

I wonder if its players will behave themselves?