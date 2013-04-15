Popular

Road Redemption takes a swipe at Road Rash with its combat-heavy Kickstarter

By

While Criterion have made some vague noises about the possibility of a modern Road Rash reboot, developers DarkSeas are already speeding into the distance, brandishing a lead pipe. Their Kickstarter project, Road Redemption , leans heavily into the Road Rash theme with two-wheeled tussles aplenty. I'm not entirely sure what's so redemptive about smacking a biker in the face with a metal chain. Maybe the pitch video can fill us in.

Nope! Still, while the footage shows a game clearly in the early stages of development, the combat already has an appropriately brutal look. I even gave a sympathetic wince at the mid-air katana neck slice. The inclusion of firearms does cause a raised eyebrow, but the developers say that aiming at speed will be tricky and ammunition scarce.

DarkSeas are promising a selection of melee weapons, firearms, multiple mission types and a biker gang-based story that has you climbing the ranks, taking territory and setting up drug distribution routes. On top of this, they also plan to make the game open-source soon after release - letting people play with the code and assets to make mods or create entirely new games of their own.

Road Redemption has raised over $36,000 with 27 days left to achieve the $160,000 target. DarkSeas have also revealed that the iconic Road Rash cattle prod will be a backer exclusive to those who pledge $115 or more. Which seems a shame, although doubtless this version won't come with hilarious cartoon shock effects.

Phil Savage

Phil leads PC Gamer's UK team. He was previously the editor of the magazine, and thinks you should definitely subscribe to it. He enjoys RPGs and immersive sims, and can often be found reviewing Hitman games. He's largely responsible for the Tub Geralt thing, but still isn't sorry.
See comments