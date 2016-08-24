Road Redemption delayed due to Louisiana floods

In June, Road Redemption—the successfully Kickstarted Road Rash “spiritual successor”—announced plans to depart from a two-year stint in Early Access. October 15 was the scheduled date, however the floods that have swept Louisiana recently—developers Dark Seas are based in Baton Rouge and New Orleans—has pushed the PC release back “until at least November 2016".

“Thankfully everyone is safe, and only property has been damaged,” Dark Sea’s Paul Fisch told us via email. Unfortunately, that damage appears to be pretty extensive (over 40,000 homes have been affected), with the house of studio co-founder and senior programmer Jason Tate almost completely submerged, as pictured in the image shared by the developer:

A statement from another of the studio’s founders, Ian Fisch, continues: “We hope to have the whole team back to work on Road Redemption as quickly as possible but right now our priority is making sure that everyone on the team, and their families, have a safe place to stay.

“We hope that all of our fans will support us in these tragic circumstances, and if they’d like to help they can visit www.braf.org to make a donation.”

We’d like to wish all those affected the very best.