Ritual of the Moon is a meditative game that takes 28 days to complete, out now

The meditative Ritual of the Moon, which came out yesterday, will take you 28 days to complete. You play it for five minutes a day, with each section involving a memory game, symbol drawing, and a decision to be made about the future of the Earth.

You play a witch that has been banished to the moon and is forced to spend every day looking back at Earth, wondering what's happened to the woman she loved. Developer Kara Stone describes it as a "multi-narrative game exploring loneliness, power, and healing", and the game will track the decisions you make each day, steering you towards one of a possible six endings.

It's also partly a "daily meditational activity", and you'll receive a mantra each day.

The art style is striking: everything is a scanned, digitally manipulated version of a real-world object that was either found or made by the team. Materials used included paint, clay, fabric, paper, dried plants, wool, foam, wire, plastic, pieces of computer hardware, crystals, and more.

I'm intrigued by the concept, and if you are too then you can pick it up for $17/£13.50 on Steam or $12 on itch.io.