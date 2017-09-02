Rising Storm 2: Vietnam is free to play this weekend

Rising Storm 2: Vietnam is free to play for most of this weekend. Until Sunday at 8pm BST/3pm ET/12pm PT you can shoot your way through its objective-focused maps and try out its tactical teamwork for nothing, and if you like what you see it's available at a 25% discount.

If you're a fan of slower-paced online shooters that require proper planning and a cautious approach (you can die in one shot, often from an unseen enemy), it might be worth checking out. Tyler had a blast when he reviewed it.

I haven't picked up my Grease Gun for a while because, while I loved what I played after it came out, I've been waiting for new content. Its map pool is relatively limited, something that players have started to point out in the Steam reviews. As Tyler wrote this morning, a new update is incoming within the next three months that will add troops from Australia and New Zealand, new maps and new weapons, which I reckon will be enough to tempt me back.

With the 25% discount, which lasts until Monday, it'll set you back £14.24/$18.74. Download it on Steam. Oh, and its double XP until Tuesday so new players can level up extra fast.