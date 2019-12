Do I have room for Risen 3? In a year filled with giant RPGs, and preceding what looks to be another year filled with giant RPGs, I don't know if the linear flow time will allow me to squeeze another giant RPG into my list. The game is certainly making a case for it though—Piranha Bytes have released an 11+ minute feature, covering the returning features from past Risen and Gothic games.

Risen 3: Titan Lords is due of 15 August.