Riot appears to be working on a new game called Teemo's Adventure

Niko Partners analyst Daniel Zhuge has turned the spotlight on a new game that appears to be in the works at League of Legends studio Riot Games. The game is called Teemo's Adventure and it was revealed in a list of GPC-approved games, which indicates that it has been given the green-light for sale in China.

Not sure if Western media is reporting on this yet.Looks like a game called "Teemo's Adventure" has been approved for sale in China. Riot Games is listed along with Tencent as the developer / publisher. It's going to be a PC game apparently.Teemo is a LOL champion. pic.twitter.com/5cVLWvkuexDecember 19, 2017

Teemo, "The Swift Scout," is a League of Legends champion who is widely hated by LoL players. Not because he's bad at what he does, but because he's so good at it: Like pests in the NHL, Teemo's true strength lies in his ability to drive opponents into apoplectic fits, which leaves them prone to making mistakes.

"If used properly his kit can create tsunamis of rage that echo throughout Summoner’s Rift," we explained in our recent analysis of why everyone hates Teemo. "This is due to the global taunt that manages to annoy his opponents to the brink of insanity, and even his own teammates when he inadvertently steals a kill via one of his Noxious Traps."

But he really is cute as hell too, which makes him ideal for a standalone game. Zhuge said Teemo's Adventure will apparently be a PC game, but beyond that there's no indication of what's cooking: Maybe it's a full-on spinoff, possibly signaling the start of a new series of single-hero LoL Adventures; or maybe it's the next Blitzcrank's Poro Roundup.

For now, Riot isn't saying: A rep said the studio has no comment on the report.