Respawn and Chappie's creator keen for Apex Legends tie-in

Apex Legends already has one loveable robot, Pathfinder, but there's plenty of room for another. Ever since release, fans have been asking film director Neill Blomkamp whether his own robot creation Chappie, star of the 2015 sci-fi film of the same name, could ever make an appearance in the battle royale game. Yesterday he gave an answer: he's keen, and so is Respawn's CEO Vince Zampella.

Clearly, that doesn't mean it's going to happen, and there are plenty of other interested parties on both sides including Sony’s Columbia Pictures, which distributed the 2015 film. But it's a baby step, and Blomkamp also has a good relationship with EA, having recently created an animated trailer for Anthem.

Chappie's aesthetic isn't too different to Pathfinder's either, so I'm sure there would be a way to tie them together. If Chappie did make it to Apex Legends, what do you think his special ability would be?

