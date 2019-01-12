Resort Boss: Golf is a twee little management game coming in February

There’s a nice looking new trailer for Resort Boss: Golf that’s just come out, giving us a look at the upcoming tycoon game’s sure to-be-best feature: Playing golf.

A surprise, I know. Take a look below.

Resort Boss: Golf is a management game about building up your golf club from a single building and hole to a sprawling golf resort and money making machine that attracts rich, powerful celebrity golfers. It is also, clearly, about skiving off work to do some golfing of your own. Have to inspect the quality of the merchandise, you know. Players will design the individual holes of golf, landscaping in roughage, greenery, bunkers, and water hazards. They’ll also manage the resort’s facilities by hiring staff, opening shops, and setting prices.