Remnant: From the Ashes goes free on Epic Games Store next week

Remnant: From the Ashes, the looter shooter set in a patchwork of demon-infested worlds, will be free on the Epic Games Store next week, from Thursday August 13th to the 20th. That's the same period that you'll be able to grab The Alto Collection for nowt, giving you an endless runner to relax with after you've shot and looted your way through Remnant's hellish landscapes.

Since its release, Remnant has been expanded with several bits of worlds-expanding DLC. The final chunk, titled Subject 2923, will add an icy kingdom to its multiverse, along with a more rural part of ruined Earth to explore. That's due out on August 20.

Before next week, however, there are a couple of other free games jostling for your attention: item organisation game Wilmot's Warehouse, and 3 Out of 10, a "playable sitcom" about a terrible game studio. As ever, you have seven days (from today) in which to add them to your Epic account, and not enough time in the world to play all of them.