Red Orchestra 2 mapping contest rewards the community's best battlefields

Tripwire have announced the winners of their community mapping contest. Over $35,000 worth of prize money was handed out in recognition of the expertly crafted World War 2 battlefields that mapmakers have created, fuelling fans of the military shooter for months and years to come. The grand prize went to Danh Truong for his Winterwald map, a harrowing icy assault on/defence of Soviet anti-air.

The winners for "Best Original Level", including Truong's Grand Prize map, are:

1. Winterwald by Danh Truong, winning $10,000 and RO2 laptop

2. Bridges of Druzhina by Kieran Tobin, winning $2,500

3. Coldsteel by Johan van Pelt - wins $1,000

The contest also looked at "Best Remakes", awarding quality re-imaginings of classic maps:

1. Gumrak Station by Maik Doktor, winning $5,000

2. Stalingrad Kessel by Florian Montaut, winning $2,500

3 (Tied). Arad 2 by John Cree, winning $1,000

3 (Tied). Rakowice by Johan van Pelt, winning $1,000

All the maps, along with runners up, are now playable from the Steam Workshop .