Red Faction: Armageddon delayed to next May

THQ's next hammers-on-Mars game, Red Faction: Armageddon, has been delayed to May 2011. It was originally scheduled for a March release next year. The only possible explanation is that they're injecting another 2 months of pure fun into it.

You play as the grandson of the character from Guerilla, and you've got to fight martians in caves beneath the surface. It'll have the same breathtaking, fully destructible scenery, but nothing so far suggests that it'll have the terrain deformation of the original. I've got mixed feelings about it. Am I excited to play the sequel to Red Faction: Guerilla that lets you blow up a bridge just as the evil cop guys drive under it? Sure. No-one loves explosive death hammers as much as I do. On the other hand, it's also the sequel to the original Red Faction, which I seem to remember totally sucking because you were stuck in underground corridors. Can Volition resist the temptation to tell a bland story of Man vs Martian and keep the game about caving in skulls with a big hammer? We can only hope.