Razer's Huntsman gaming keyboard operates at the speed of light, and is now only £80

The Razer Huntsman Opto-mechanical gaming keyboard is only £80 over on Box right now—that's a £70 saving off its £150 MSRP.

The Huntsman features all the bells and whistles you will have come to expect from a gaming keyboard in 2020. It's got bright LED lights in all the colours of the rainbow, it's capable of 10-key rollover (which honestly may as well be n-key), and you can use the Razer Synapse software to effectively manage your macros.

But the Huntsman isn't just your average quick-as-hell mechanical gaming keyboard. Beneath its Chroma RGB keycaps lie Razer's own opto-mechanical key switches, which differ in their operation to the usual Cherry fare.

While most switches utilise a small metal contact within them to register a keypress, optical switches instead operate with light signals. These can differ in application between manufacturer—occasionally offering unique properties and features such as the Wooting's analogue control—but all share in some of the benefits, such as high durability and swift actuation.

Razer's Opto-Mechanical Switches are rated up to 100 million keystrokes, which should see you through its lifetime without issue. The actuation point is also set at 1.5mm. Along with a zero debounce delay, this will ensure your key presses are registered without delay in game. You can read up on Razer's Opto-mechanical Switches in out guide to the best mechanical switches, but suffice to say if you need the swiftest response optical switches are great.

If you're in the UK and interested in grabbing a gaming keyboard to match your in-game ferocity, look no further than the Razer Huntsman Opto-mechanical gaming keyboard—it's a great keyboard at a mighty tempting price. You'd struggle to find a standard mechanical keyboard for this price using a high-end switch, which makes this Razer board a steal.