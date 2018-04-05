Razer is opening a digital game store today and we're gifting 1,000 $5 codes

Razer is throwing its hat into the digital distribution ring today with the opening of the Razer Game Store, which will feature games from some of the industry's biggest publishers and exclusive discounts. And to celebrate, we've teamed up with Razer to give away 1,000 in-store vouchers worth $5 each.

"As gamers, we know the importance of a good deal and the Razer Game Store delivers that to everyone," says Min-Liang Tan, Razer co-founder and CEO. "We have been delighting gamers with our high-performing peripherals, laptops and software, and we’re now also able to provide the content itself that fuels their passion."

Before anyone scoffs at having to juggle another digital storefront, games that are purchased through Razer's Game Store are delivered in the form of Steam or Uplay product keys. So why bother? Gamers stand to benefit from exclusive offers and discounts, including store vouchers, along with discounts on Razer peripherals and other perks not yet outlined.

Razer is also tying in its zGold and zSilver virtual payment and rewards system. When you purchase a game through Razer, you receive zSilver. You can rack up even more zSilver by paying with zGold, though you still earn some even when paying with a credit card. Playing games with a linked account can also net zSilver.

"Razer zGold is a virtual credit backed by Razer for gamers. Purchase Razer zGold and spend with our partners to enjoy great offers, promotions, and even earn Razer zSilver. You can easily manage all your zGold transactions within Razer zVault, the preferred virtual credits wallet for gaming," Razer explains.

You can read more about zGold, zSilver, and zVault here . As it pertains to Razer's Game Store, the takeaway is that you can earn virtual credits, which it hopes will serve as further incentive to use the platform.

Razer says its catalog will feature games from Ubisoft, Bethesda, Bandai Namco, Deep Silver, Rockstar, and many more. In addition, Razer has teamed up with Ubisoft to offer a spattering of deals at the outset, including up to 75 percent off on games like Assassin's Creed Origins, Watch Dogs 2, Far Cry 4, and others.

As with Steam, you can expect frequent deals. Razer plans to refresh its Game Store with a new selection of exclusives and rewards on a rotating group of four games each week. The first of those will be Far Cry 5, Assassin's Creed Origins, Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom, and Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus, with discounts of up to 50 percent off, plus vouchers and double zSilver rewards.

The Razer Game Store is going live in the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, and France with localized content, prices, payment methods, and customer support. The remaining countries of Europe are supported with an English version of the store with prices in euros.

Finally, Razer is giving away 10,000 Steam keys for the indie game Furi, on a first-come, first-serve basis when signing up through this link .

For a chance to win one of the $5 Razer Game Store vouchers, enter your email address at this link. Codes will be distributed to the winners on April 9.