Raven will tone down the sun in Call of Duty: Warzone

A visual effects artist at Raven has promised to tone-down the blinding lens flare effects on Call of Duty: Warzone's new map.

The response comes after players started complaining about the spectacularly sunny weather on Verdansk '84 making gunfights a pain, with one redditor even suggesting adding sunglasses as loot. A few suggest the lens flare problems predate the new map, but the general feeling is that Season 3 has ramped up the issue exponentially. Verdansk is just too dang bright.

Responding to Dextero's coverage, Raven VFX artist Reed Shingledecker asked if this was really a problem—promising a quick and easy fix, if so.

Is this true? The sun lensflare in Verdansk '84 is bothering people? I can easily tone it down if needed.https://t.co/us1yL62CgCMay 23, 2021 See more

Shingledecker explained he can't radically change the map's lighting, but can make certain effects like lens flare, dirt, and glare visuals a little less oppressive.

"I can only adjust the brightness of the lens flare on the screen," he writes in a follow-up tweet. "This includes the rays that draw on top of buildings and the screen dirt. I CANNOT control the haziness, god rays, or actual sun brightness."

Shingledecker reckoned he'd start on these fixes today, so expect any glaring changes to arrive fairly soon. Still, I reckon Raven really should add sunglasses as loot, if only for the coolness factor.