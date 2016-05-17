Popular

Rainbow Six Siege's new Navy SEALs operators explained in new video

Keep an eye out for pesky blue cameras.

Ubisoft rolled out the second major Rainbow Six Siege update last week in the form of Operation Dust Line, which added a new middle eastern-themed map and two Navy SEAL operators. These operators, Valkyrie and Blackbeard, wield sticky cameras and rifle-mounted shields respectively, and Ubisoft has made a video to explain how these tactical tools can work to the player's advantage.

Valkyrie and Blackbeard are available to season pass holders now, with general rollout scheduled for May 18. You're still likely to encounter them before that date though, so it's worth watching the vid to know what you're facing.

