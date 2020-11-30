Rainbow Six Siege trailer reveals how the new operator Aruni got her cool robot arm

The next season of Rainbow Six Siege, called Operation Neon Dawn, will kick off tomorrow with a maintenance period scheduled to begin at 8 am ET/1 pm UTC. To set the table, Ubisoft has released a new animated trailer revealing more about Aruni, the new defender joining the team this season.

It's a tale as old as time itself: Pickup trucks, bombs, busy Bangkok highways, and an old partner whose freewheeling ways came to ruin and regret. It's all very sad!

Of course, if you don't care about such things, you can learn more about Aruni's practical side here: She can deploy indestructible laser walls that will stop everything except bullets ("pretty cool"), and instead of shooting holes in walls like most people, she can use that thumping metal fist to punch big holes in them—echoes of Adam Jensen, perhaps?

The launch of Operation Neon Dawn will also see a rework to the Skyscarper map "to balance gameplay and enhance navigation," changes to Jager, Hibana, and Echo, a reduction in the amount of time a defender can spend outside unnoticed, and tweaks and changes to gameplay, which you can read about in detail at ubisoft.com. Ubisoft also warned that the Neon Dawn patch will be larger than usual, but the changes it makes mean the game will take up less drive space once it's installed.