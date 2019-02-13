Rainbow Six Siege is free to play this weekend

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege has a free weekend lined up, starting tomorrow and running until Sunday, February 17.

All maps and modes are included in the free weekend and—as usual—all progress and operators will carry over if you decide to purchase the full game. As a further incentive, you can nab up to 60 percent off various versions of the game until Monday. You can check out the details on the official site here.

The free weekend coincides with the vigorous revamp of the game's many versions and does away with the Starter Edition completely. The average price of the game will drop and a new price scaling system will apply to the DLC operators, meaning you won't be paying over the odds for the ones that have been around for a while.

The Rainbow Six Siege free weekend kicks off at 5 PM GMT tomorrow and runs until 8 PM GMT on Sunday, February 17. The game is available to preload now.