Rainbow Six Siege gameplay video marches out French GIGN unit

The GIGN are the French counter-terrorism Special Forces unit set to appear in Rainbow Six Siege. The video above demonstrates how the foursome – Montagne, Twitch, Doc and Rook – will play in action, with their mix of heavy-armor, gadgets and projectile healing. They seem pretty unstoppable, but then, you'd want to hope a counter-terrorism unit has its act together.

The GIGN is the third class of operator, with FBI and SAS also playable, each with four roles of their own. Rainbow Six Siege releases October 13, with a closed beta hitting in September. We had hands-on with the Terrorist Hunt mode, which you can see in action and read about over here.