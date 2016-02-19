Raid the Atari Vault at the PC Gamer Weekender

Not only will the PC Gamer Weekender host the most exciting games of the near future, it'll feature the finest of the distant past too. Atari is coming down to London's Old Truman Brewery for the weekend of March 5-6 and bringing the Vault with it—a time capsule of over 100 historic Atari games arriving on Steam in spring. We're talking Asteroids, Tempest, Centipede and Missile Command. Perhaps you'd like to show the Minecraft generation a few moves?

Accompanying the classics will be the upcoming RollerCoaster Tycoon World, although it's probably in everyone's interest if you don't use the show floor to construct a soul-crushing crawler that converts visitors to vacant husks in the course of 200 real days.

If you tire of the past, the likes of Dark Souls 3, Umbrella Corps and Total War: Warhammer will be on hand to refresh you, or you can set aside the controller for an audience with the devs themselves: Paradox game director Henrik Fåhraeus will be showing Stellaris, Larian's Swen Vincke will discuss Divinity: Original Sin 2 and Julian Gollop will pore over his legendary career.

