Puma's 'gaming socks' cost $105 and don't even have RGB lighting

Have you ever wondered how much of a better gamer you could be if only you were wearing the proper attire? Probably not, but Puma's hoping you'll pay a premium for a pair of "gaming socks" nonetheless.

The official name of this new product is "Active Gaming Footwear," and they cost £80 in the UK and $160 in Australia, both equivalent to around $105 in US currency (they're not yet available in the US).

"Created with console gamers in mind, the gaming sock is the first edition Active Gaming Footwear. Designed for indoor and in-arena use, it delivers seamless comfort, support and grip so gamers can adapt to different active gaming modes and game their best," Puma says.

I see no reason why a PC gamer couldn't wear them as well, except for the lack of RGB lighting. That's a real shame, because the lack of grip on my regular socks is the only reason I never attempt any jumping jacks while playing games. But without RGB lighting, can we really even call these gaming socks? That just seems silly.

I'm really bummed, because check out this list of benefits I'm missing out on:

Medial wrap-up grip in SEEK mode

Lateral wrap-up support in ATTACK mode

Heel wrap-up stability in CRUISE and DEFENSE mode

Incidentally, this is not Puma's only gaming product. Just a few months, Puma collaborated with Playseat to develop a gaming chair, which will soon be available for $255.

If you're looking for an alternative to the gaming socks, though, I recommend these claw slippers for $12.97 from Walmart. They don't light up either, but I can personally attest they're comfy. I won't trek through the snowy peaks in Tamriel without them.