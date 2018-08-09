PUBG announces Dodgebomb event mode with frags, Molotovs, frying pans

PUBG's latest War Mode limited-time event asks players to whip out the frying pan and head into the fire. Dodgebomb kicks off today at 7pm PST / early tomorrow at 3am BST, and runs till the same time on August 12/13.

Set exclusively on debut island Erangel, 30 players across three teams spawn with 20 frag grenades, a Molotov, level 3 armour and a frying pan. Knock downs are disabled, and lethal damage kills instantly. Felled players respawn in planes above every 30 seconds—as per War Mode's standard—and offing enemies nets your team three points. "If no team reaches 100 points before the time limit," says developer PUBG Corp, "the team with the most points wins."

In Dodgebomb, weather conditions are locked to sunny, red zones are disabled, care packages are switched off and no weapons or vehicles spawn in the world whatsoever. Likewise, killer spectating and friendly fire are removed. North American, European and Asian servers can choose between third and first person perspective; whereas everywhere else is locked on TPP.

Until now, I've found PUBG's War Modes hit or miss—but this 'un sounds suitably chaotic. Let's go full Reeves and Mortimer.