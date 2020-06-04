PT recreated in Half-Life: Alyx is gonna be a big nope from me

The Half-Life series has always been as much about horror as action, and Half-Life: Alyx has lots of scary sequences, made more unsettling since it's played in VR. But at least when Alyx is stumbling around in the dark she has a gun in her virtual hand.

She doesn't have a gun in this Half-Life: Alyx mod that recreates PT. So... yeah, I'm going to skip this one.

PT, as most of you probably know, was the 'playable teaser' from Kojima Productions and Konami that was meant to serve as the precursor to Silent Hills—a game that was ultimately canceled. In the playable teaser, the player walks through a series of corridors that loop back on each other, growing progressively scarier as the player solves puzzles or experiences frightening events. It's really very scary.

And in VR? I can't imagine.

The modder, AmbientDruth, has recreated the looping hallways, the radio that plays as you hesitantly explore, the red corridors that appear near the end, Lisa's audio, and other memorable elements of PT. AmbientDruth is planning to continue work on the mod, too, adding "more creepy triggers," more accurate lighting and props, additional audio cues, and more.

Below you can see a video of the Half-Life: Alyx PT mod in action, played by YouTuber William McMahon who is much braver than I (though you can still hear plenty of "nopes" during McMahon's playthrough.)