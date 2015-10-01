Proteus gallery downsampled from 4k

Pixel Boost is our weekly series devoted to the artistry of games, and the techniques required to run them at high resolutions.

Proteus was my favorite game of 2013. It’s not mechanically dense, it’s not neck deep in lore, it doesn’t render alien guts in alarming detail, but phew, it made me spew out some grown up big boy tears. Everything on the randomly generated island produces a sound, whether a cosmic bunny or an incidental cattail. There isn’t a single object that doesn’t inform what you’re hearing at any given moment.

Your ‘mission’ is to simply wander and soak it all in. I’ve done a lot of that. No game has ever coaxed more screenshots out of me than Proteus, and its simple, sharp art direction is to thank for that. By using flat surfaces to imply depth, and stark, contrasting color schemes, Proteus looks like a pixel painting from every angle. And at 4K resolution, it looks even better.

Luckily, the game natively supports 3840 x 2400 in the settings. Proteus didn’t play well with GeDoSaTo so we couldn’t test it at crazy resolutions, but its simple aesthetic doesn’t necessarily require it on smaller screens. The result isn’t anything drastic, though flat, angled edges are much sharper than normal. In a game that depends so much on its bold art style, the added fidelity only makes it harder to resist taking a screenshot every second.

The screens above have been downsampled to 1920x1200. Click the "expand" icon in the top right corner to download the full-size image.