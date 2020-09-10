Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake has been spotted on Uplay

Ubisoft just cannot seem to keep a lid on its announcements, and today we've got another leak. This time, it's for Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake, the existence of which had already leaked, but now we've got some slightly goofy screenshots.

The leak comes from the Russian Uplay store, which started advertising the remake with some banners a little bit early (cheers, ResetEra). Check them out below.

(Image credit: Ubisoft/AndrewDTF)

(Image credit: Ubisoft/AndrewDTF)

The reactions so far haven't been exactly positive, and watching the animated banner in motion doesn't really improve it. Refreshing my memory by looking at old screenshots makes it clear that Ubisoft have made some big changes to the aesthetic, which was a lot more stylised back in 2003, and despite the much lower level of detail it's actually aged very well.

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Some menu art has also appeared on Reddit, and it's both a bit easier on the eyes and more in keeping with the original style.

We'll likely seem more tonight during the latest Ubisoft Forward showcase, which begins at 8 pm BST/12 pm PDT.