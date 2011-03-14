Prey 2 announced, coming 2012

Bethesda have announced that a sequel to Prey is on the way. The game will set to come out in 2012 and is being made by the developers of the first game, Human Head. There's a new Facebook page , which will be updated with more details soon.

The original Prey was full of great ideas. There were gravity strips that would let you walk up walls and have fire-fights on the ceiling, gooey bio-weapons that moulded to your character's body, and the ability to spirit walk and fight your way out of hell when near. It'll be interesting to see if Human Head builds on any of those ideas in the sequel. More details on Prey 2 as soon as they're announced.