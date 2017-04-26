Powercolor Red Dragon Radeon RX 480 8GB drops to $180 after rebate

With AMD having refreshed its Polaris lineup with Radeon RX 500 series graphics cards, we imagine there will be some discounts on RX 400 series cards as vendors look to clear out remaining stock. Case in point, Powercolor's Red Dragon Radeon RX 480 can be had for $180 at Newegg.

That is after a $30 mail-in-rebate, which must be filed by April 30. It will arrive in the form of a prepaid card.

This card is outfitted with the full 8GB of GDDR5 memory. It also features a custom cooling solution featuring two double blade fans that Powercolor says increases airflow by up to 20 percent.

Powercolor is sticking to reference specs with this one, with a 1,266MHz boost clock. It's not really built for overclocking like the Red Devil variant, which pairs three cooling fans to a board with a 6+1 power phase design.

Still, it's hard to beat the price here, considering you get the full allotment of memory.

You can grab the Powercolor Red Dragon Radeon RX 480 here.

Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.