Portal 2 co-writer Jay Pinkerton returns to Valve (Updated)

Update: A Valve representative has confirmed via email that Portal 2 co-writer Jay Pinkerton has returned to the company. Read the original story below for more details.

Original story:

Portal 2 co-writer Jay Pinkerton appears to have returned to Valve, a year after he left the company.

2017 saw an exodus of Valve writers: Erik Wolpaw and Chet Faliszek, who wrote Portal 2 alongside Pinkerton, left in February and May respectively, and Pinkerton followed suit in June.

However, as spotted by Reddit user OWLverlord, Pinkerton is now listed on Valve's staff page, alongside a short bio, suggesting he has returned to the company for good.

As well as Portal 2, Pinkerton wrote parts of Left 4 Dead and Left 4 Dead 2, as well as a lot of the ancillary stuff surrounding Valve's games, such as the TF2 comics.

As much as I'd love to see him pen the TF2 comic #7—something he is open to—I presume he'll be put to work on some of the new games Valve is working on.