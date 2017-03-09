PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds will hit Early Access on March 23, and here's the official trailer

Above, we've got the official trailer for PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, the multiplayer battle royale shooter from developer Bluehole and Brendan Greene—the man who created the genre with his mods for Arma 2 and 3. If you like what you see, and you haven't had a chance to play it in closed beta, you don't have too much longer to wait: Battlegrounds will hit Steam Early Access on March 23.

The closed beta weekends for Battlegrounds have been popular on Twitch, and my own experience with the multiplayer shooter left me pretty darn impressed. There are more closed beta weekends coming, with the game being accessible to those with beta keys this coming Friday through Sunday, as well as the next. The closed beta schedule is currently set to wrap up on March 19, just before the game appears in Early Access.

You can pre-order Battlegrounds from its website. The standard edition will run you $30 and also net you a beta key, and there's an option to spend another $10 for the deluxe edition, which gets you a second beta key you can give to a friend. This deluxe edition also comes with some skins that "will later be marketable on the Steam Community Market." There's no word yet on when the marketplace for Battlegrounds will arrive, however.

When you're done with the trailer, have a look below at a few screenshots.