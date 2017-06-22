Playerunknown's Battlegrounds has now sold 4 million copies in just 3 months

The juggernaut known as Playerunknown's Battlegrounds shows no sign of slowing down. After selling one million copies in April, only a few weeks after its March 23 release on Early Access, it doubled that number to two million just a month later. And now, less than two months after that, the number has doubled again.

3 months... 4 million copies of @PUBATTLEGROUNDS sold... Thank you all again for your continuing support June 22, 2017

That's an astonishing figure, and especially so for a game that's only 13 weeks into Early Access—and that's all before the arrival of the vaulting, climbing, and diving maneuvers that were announced during the PC Gaming Show at E3, and the upcoming zombies mode that developer Bluehole Inc. revealed last week.

If you want to know how they made Battlegrounds—and made it such a smashing success—check out our feature on its origins and development.

Bluehole also rolled out a new update today that stabilizes server and client performance, and makes a number of bug fixes. Full patch notes are below.

Server Performance

Resolved an issue with server performance dropping drastically in certain circumstances.

Client Performance

Improved rendering performance of other characters.

Improved client performance during ranged combat.

Improved rendering performance of vehicles, motorbikes, and boats at a distance.

Improved the rendering performance of weapon effects at a distance.

Bug Fix