Play Warhammer 40,000: Eternal Crusade at the PC Gamer Weekender

Space Marines, Chaos Marines, Eldar, Orks... can they ever get along? Absolutely not. This is the 41st millennium and there is only war. Eternal war in fact, as emulated by the upcoming "online multiplayer third-person squad-based tactical shooter with tanks", Warhammer 40,000 Eternal Crusade.

The game will have a persistent online universe in which players assault strongholds, defend their own bases or go underground to be eaten by Tyranids. The game is keen to nail the weight and gore associated with Warhammer 40K combat in ambitious 30 vs 30 PVP warzones. There are thousands of weapons, armour pieces and accessories to be won in service of the Emperor or the Waaagh!

