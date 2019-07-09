Play as Keanu Reeves' Johnny Silverhand in Metal Gear Solid 5

The human-shaped supernova that is Keanu Reeves is becoming a familiar face in games. John Wick cropped up in Fortnite and is getting a tactics adaptation in the form of John Wick Hex, and of course there's his upcoming stint as Johnny Silverhand in Cyberpunk 2077. Thanks to modder JinMar, we can now add Metal Gear Solid 5: The Phantom Pain to the list.

The work-in-progress mod lets you play as either John Wick or Johhny Silverhand while you're leaping out of helicopters and knocking out Soviet soldiers. Conveniently, MGS 5 already gives us a robo-arm to play with, so Silverhand fans get the best doppelganger, but they both look great.

(Image credit: Konami/JinMar)

(Image credit: Konami/JinMar)

You can download the mod and find installation instructions here.

Cheers, DSOGaming.