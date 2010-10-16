Play as a mad clown in Assassin's Creed Brotherhood

One of the most exciting things about the upcoming Assassin's Creed Botherhood is the multiplyer mode that throws you and a group of friends into a city and asks you to hunt each other down. Ubisoft have released a couple of videos revealing two multiplayer characters. Footage of the mad Harlequin, and the chisel jawed Officer are below.

Meet the Harlequin. He's either mad or very, very confident. It takes a lot of moxie to sneak up on someone while wearing a hat with bells on it. About 30 seconds in we get an interesting glimpse of his terrifying ability to turn the crowds around him into clones of himself, recruiting a mad clown army as he marches through the city. I don't know how Ubisoft are getting hold of my nightmares, but I wish they'd stop.

The officer looks like a much more sensible man, but is also completely psychotic, finishing off enemies with his unique blade, his bare hands and, on one occasion, a gun. His handsome features and more sensible dress make him much more believable as an assassin, but he lacks the moxie, and the hard techno soundtrack of his clownish counterpart.

These characters are only available as preorder bonuses for the console release in November, and it's unclear at the moment whether similar restrictions will be placed on the PC version of the game. We'll know more closer to the PC release next year.