PlanetSide 2 Vanu screens show hovertanks, spaceships, the color purple

Technology's pretty great. That's what PlanetSide 2's Vanu Sovereignty believes, and I'm inclined to agree with them. Well, not in the borderline-nutty "worship a super-advanced ancient alien race" type of way, but these high-tech computing boxes we all love so much sure can draw some pretty pictures. Case in point: these new Vanu screens that SOE has so kindly provided. OK, sure, their fashion sense could be a tinge... er, less purple, but let's face it: presumably extinct aliens probably don't have the best eye for what flies nowadays. They can design some damn fine tanks, though. Check out all the screens after the break.
