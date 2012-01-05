Planetside 2 trailer shows in-game footage, rocket ships, tanks and infantry warfare

Screenshots have been released, men have been slowly rotated , now it's finally time to find out what Planetside 2 will really look like. The video above, from VG247 , contains the first few blips of proper in-game footage (with a UI and everything), with men moving and shooting each other, tanks battling across a desert and even a bit of sky war, showing off some especially snazzy rocket lighting.

We'll be able to do battle across Planetside's vast levels for free when it's eventually released. Planetside 2's scale and ambition makes it one of our games of 2012 . You can sign up for the Planetside 2 beta now .