Planetside 2 trailer rotates men, ships, weapons

Nothing says large-scale futuristic warfare quite like footage of slowly rotating men. It looks like we'll have to wait until the new year to see any videos of Planetside 2 in-action, but the latest faction vignette gives us an idea of how the three factions differ. You can choose to play as the sturdy, well drilled Terran Republic, the slick, high-tech Vanu or the desperate, under-resourced New Conglomerate. The Vanu's love of purple alien weaponry put them ahead in my book. Which is your favourite?

Tom Senior

Based in Bath with the UK team, Tom loves strategy games, action RPGs, hack ‘n slash games, digital card games… basically anything that he can fit on a hard drive. His final boss form is Deckard Cain.
