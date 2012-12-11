PlanetSide 2 Maps lets you recon Auraxis from the safety of your browser

If you're looking for an easier way to pull up maps of PlanetSide 2 's embattled landmasses than launching the resource-hungry client, the lightweight, web-based PlanetSide 2 Maps might be just the tool for the job. It currently lets you pan and zoom Google Maps-style around Indar, Esamir, and Amerish with all of the capturable hex regions outlined and major facilities labeled.

While its usefulness may be somewhat limited now, the site outlines plans to eventually integrate with the PlanetSide 2 API, giving you a live map of who controls what on your server in real time. For the multi-tasking commander, this could mean having the map pulled up on a tablet or second monitor, removing the need to temporarily blind yourself with a menu screen. They also plan to add live drawing tools, allowing you to coordinate with platoon-mates (and, if the FPS community has taught us anything, probably share crude pictures of human anatomy until the commander threatens to boot you).

You can read more about the site and its upcoming features on the developer blog . Check out Tyler and Evan's critique of the launch of PlanetSide 2 , too.

Also, f$*& The Crown .