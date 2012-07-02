Planet Explorers is a charming looking voxel based exploration game. Alpha available now

http://www.youtube.com/watch?feature=player_embedded&v=VaWeuOqBkMY

Those folks on Reddit have drawn our attention to an beautiful looking new indie 'build and explore' game by the name of Planet Explorers. Just take a look at that terrain morphing technology why don't you? And while you're there, enjoy the world, it's lovely.

Planet Explorers is about the crew of a colony ship that crash lands on a beautiful but hostile alien world. Players must then survive on the planet by constructing buildings, vehicles and weapons while avoiding the dangerous local wildlife andle helping the other colonists survive in the wilderness. It's currently only single player but developers Pathea Games plan to expand it to include multiplayer later on.

If you're thinking this sounds a lot like Minecraft, you're right. But open world builders are practically a genre unto themselves now, and there's certainly room for one whose building is this clever, and whose world is this pretty.

You can download the alpha for Planet Explorers right now from Indie Database , or find out more at the developers website .