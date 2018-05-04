PC Gamer UK Podcast 64: Undeadinburgh

The PC Gamer team return for a freewheelin’ discussion about (mostly) PC gaming. Pip is annoyed by a fish, Phil is confused by a jungle, and Sam is nauseated by a corpse. Also, a mysterious signal; a transmission from a far off land. But who is its sender, and why are they surrounded by cardboard?

Episode 64: Undeadinburgh

Discussed: Tiny Bubbles, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Cities: Skylines, BattleTech, Disco Elysium.

Starring: Samuel Roberts , Phil Savage , Philippa Warr , Andy Kelly