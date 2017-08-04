PC Gamer UK Podcast 51: Lvl.99 Seabass

Phil is back, after a (presumed) near death experience. He and Samuel celebrate by talking about PC games, and also the Discovery documentary series Deadliest Catch. We chat about Guild Wars 2’s upcoming expansion, Path of Fire, and relive the highs and lows of GTA Online. And then there’s about 12 minutes of crab stuff. Sorry.

Download: Episode 51: Lvl.99 Seabass. You can also subscribe on iTunes or keep up with new releases using our RSS feed.

Discussed: GTA Online, Guild Wars 2: Path of Fire, crabs, salty boys

This week: Samuel Roberts , Phil Savage