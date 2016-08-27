Popular

PC Gamer UK Podcast 022: The PC Gamer Top 100

Including our thoughts on your thoughts on our list.

Yet again, PC Gamer has organised 100 of our favourite PC games into a list. This week on the podcast we look through that list—now available to read online—and pick out some of the most notable, surprising and infuriating choices.

You can get Episode 22: The Top 100 here. You can also subscribe on iTunes or keep up with new releases using our RSS feed.

Discussed: The games of the PC Gamer Top 100, including Dragon Age II.

This week: Samuel Roberts, Tom Senior, Phil Savage, Andy Kelly

The PC Gamer UK Podcast is a weekly podcast about PC gaming. Thoughts? Feedback? Requests? Get in touch at pcgamer@futurenet.comand use the subject line “Podcast”, or tweet us with #pcgpodcast.

This week’s music is from The Witcher 3.

