PC Gamer UK October issue: Evolve

Release the Kraken! Hunt the Kraken! Stop the Kraken! Panic at the Kraken! These and other Kraken-based activities are at the centre of Evolve, Turtle Rock's 4-vs-1 multiplayer shooter. We sent the monstrous Ben Griffin to take a look at the game, and he came back, not only with a hands-on report on the Left 4 Dead successor, but also bathed in the blood of multiple games journalists. We didn't ask questions.

Also, this issue, exclusive gifts. We're giving away a free starter kit for Might & Magic: Duel of Champions, and a Crimson Portal effect for Path of Exile.

This month we...



Go claws-on with Evolve

Get hunted in Alien: Isolation

Talk to Cliffy B about his new arena shooter

Preview Heroes of the Storm, Civilization: Beyond Earth, Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel, Path of Exile: Forsaken Masters, The Witcher Adventure Game, Riot, The Crew, Survarium, The Long Dark and Wasteland 2

Review Firefall, Risen 3, The Wolf Among Us: Season 1, OlliOlli, Gods Will Be Watching, Magic: The Gathering 2015, Abyss Odyssey, Lovely Planet, Warface, Light, Shattered Planet, Metro 2033 Redux, Metro: Last Light Redux, Halfway, War Thunder, Sacred 3, Unrest

Supertest the latest high-performance SSDs

Learn how to lose successfully in Now Playing

Explore Guild Wars 2's second season in Update

Make the case for LA Noire in Reinstall

