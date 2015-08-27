PC Gamer UK October issue – DOOM

This month on the front cover of our magazine: a skeleton and the word DOOM. Have the '90s returned? I hope not; I don't think I could afford all the denim.

Wait, no—false alarm. Joining our six-page cover feature on the rebooted DOOM, we look at some of this decade's finest sequels. Eight pages containing everything you need to know about Fallout 4; a first look at the murky world of Mafia 3; an in-depth exploration of The Witcher 3's best quest.

Also, there's no cover disc. The '90s definitely had cover discs. Instead, we're giving away free stuff. This month, it's a free Steam key for Grimoire: Manastorm and a free unlock for Dirty Bomb's Fragger. The issue, which is in shops now, can be ordered through My Favourite Magazines. Digitally, you'll find it on the App Store, Google Play, and Zinio, and you can subscribe to get issues delivered directly to your door. Below you can the special blurb-free subscriber cover, and a round-up of the contents of this issue's perspicacious pages.

This issue we...

Return from Quakecon with tales of Cacodemons and shotguns.

Fill you in on every scrap of Fallout 4 information we can unearth.

Talk to the team behind The Witcher 3's amazing 'Family Matters' quest.

Trace the evolution of the software that made Spelunky and Hotline Miami possible.

Stick out noses into the progress of Rainbow Six: Siege, Dropsy, Street Fighter V, Assassin's Creed Syndicate, Mafia III, Grand Ages: Medieval, Soma, Elite: Dangerous, Star Wars Battlefront and Defect.

Pass judgement on Guild of Dungeoneering, Kyn, Way of the Samurai 4, F1 2015, The Swindle, Replay: VHS Is Not Dead, King's Quest: A Knight to Remember and The Talos Principle: Road to Gehenna.

Group test the hottest new GPUs. Hopefully not literally.

Review the last of the pre-Skylake CPUs.

Fall wheels-over-bonnets for Rocket League in Now Playing.

Dig out the best free downloads of the last month.

Catch up with World of Warcraft in Update.

Reinstall the much-loved Beyond Good & Evil

Revisit Alan Wake's depiction of the Pacific Northwest in Why I Love.

Do a back page joke that hopefully Reddit won't mistake for an actual announcement.

All this, and more. Until next month!