PC Gamer UK May issue: Genshin Impact

The new issue of PC Gamer is out, and it's a good 'un. This month's main feature takes a look at the Chinese free-to-play RPG that has taken over the world—Genshin Impact. It's safe to say that no one saw this one coming, so we've investigated how the game became a phenomenon in such a short amount of time.

This issue also explores the psychology behind what turns gaming communities toxic. Talking with community managers, twitch streamers, and experts in psychology and sociology, we find out what drives bad behaviour around games.

Videogame movie adaptations have a bit of a bad reputation, but will the new Mortal Kombat break the mould? To find out, we've chatted with director Simon McQuoid about how the film will be staying faithful to the iconic series, its controversial new character, and more.

If you're eager for some previews, we always have plenty to offer. This month we've checked out Total War: Rome Remastered, Sifu, Dark Alliance, Stonefly, Aliens: Fireteam, and Potion Craft: Alchemist Simulator. For reviews, we have Evil Genius 2: World Domination, Loop Hero, Narita Boy, Stronghold: Warlords, Little Nightmares 2, and more.

Do you hear that? It's the clacking of hundreds of mechanical keyboards in the Hardware section. This month, the team has been busy testing a whole bunch of boards and has chosen six of the best. The team has also been investigating whether Gabe Newell will one day be able to control our minds—no, seriously. We've delved into the realities of the brain-computer interface technology that he claims will change gaming – and our very thoughts – forever.

This month's free gift is a Zealous Inferno pack for competitive free-to-play deck-builder Minion Masters. This pack comes with a set of cards for the Empyrean army – a great way to get started with the game.

Issue 356 is on shelves now and available on all your digital devices from the App Store and Zinio. You can also order directly from Magazines Direct or purchase a subscription to save yourself some cash, receive monthly deliveries, and marvel at our exclusive subscriber covers.

If you're one of our wonderful PCG subscribers, you'll receive a special version of the magazine with an alternative cover. Here's what it looks like this month:

(Image credit: Future)

This month